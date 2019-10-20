|
|
Elizabethann Craft
age 64 died Wednesday. She was a life resident of Canton, 1973 graduate of Glenwood High School, 1977 graduate of Kenyon College, attended the Medical College of Toledo and Bowling Green State University and earned her Masters in Counselling in 1984 from Walsh University. Elizabethann was retired from Adult Protective Service Unit of the Stark County Department of Job and Family Services.
Preceded in death by her parents, R. Glenn and Ruth E. Craft.
Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Steve Stewart officiating. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019