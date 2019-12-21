The Repository Obituaries
Ella (Reed, Smart) Haas

Ella (Reed, Smart) Haas Obituary
Ella (Reed, Smart) Haas

Age 87, of Jackson Township, passed away peacefully on Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Ella was born on Oct. 21, 1932 in Spencer, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; two previous husbands, Dick Reed and Dick Smart; and her son, Dan Reed. She is survived by her husband of 18 years, Robert Haas; her daughter, Debbie (Dale) Russell; granddaughter, Lindsay (John) Arendash; grandson, Cody Russell; great-grandson, Luke Arendash; Robert's daughters, Barb Palmer and Liz Duplain along with his three grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation has already taken place. Family and friends will be received on Dec. 27th from 12-1 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 1 p.m. at Perry Christian Church, 139 Perry Dr. NW Canton. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Ella's name may be made to Perry Christian or St Paul's Lutheran Church. See full obituary at www.paquelet.com.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019
Published in The Repository on Dec. 21, 2019
