Ellen A. Colaner RN
85, passed away on Oct. 5, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born on April 12, 1935 to John R. and Sylvia (Hendrickson) Law in Marietta. Ellen graduated from Strasburg High School and in 1956 graduated from the Massillon Community Hospital School of Nursing. She worked for both Massillon Community Hospital and Affinity Hospital, retiring in 1998. She loved to collect carnival glass and go to auctions. She also loved poodles and was dedicated to her family.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence P. Colaner, whom she married on June 30, 1956; their daughter, Lora (Rick) Clark; granddaughter, Stephanie Clark; sister, Mary (Dave) Burrier; and sister-in-law, Priscilla Law. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers, Jim and Dick Law.
Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 1p.m.-3p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, Fr. Brian Cline, officiating. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222