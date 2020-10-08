Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Ellen's life story with friends and family

Share Ellen's life story with friends and family





Colaner RN



Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 1p.m.-3p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, Fr. Brian Cline, officiating. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at



Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory



330-833-3222

Ellen A.Colaner RNFriends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 1p.m.-3p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, Fr. Brian Cline, officiating. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store