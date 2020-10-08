Ellen A.
Colaner RN
Friends may call at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 from 1p.m.-3p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 3 p.m. in the funeral home, Fr. Brian Cline, officiating. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222