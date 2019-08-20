Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
ELLEN CATHERINE (CARL) MURRAY Obituary
Ellen Catherine Murray (nee Carl)

died on August 17, 2019 at home in Canton, Ohio. Ellen was born on April 11, 1931 in Pittsburgh, PA., to the late Catherine and William Carl. Ellen was preceded in death by her brother, Jim Carl; and her mother, Catherine and father, William. Ellen graduated from Elizabeth Seaton High School in Pittsburgh and worked as a traffic agent for the Pittsburgh Railways Company. She was married 65 years to her husband Tom, and they enjoyed playing golf together at Shady Hollow Country Club for many years. Ellen was preceded in death by her infant son, William Patrick.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; and her five children: Tom Murray (Shelly) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Kevin Murray (Valerie) of Dublin, Ohio. Elaine Cirino (Jerry) of Valrico, Florida. Carleen Hildebrand (Ron) of Hilliard, Ohio and Paul Murray of Canton, Ohio. Ellen had 13 grandchildren: Heather (Ricky), Ali (Rob), Craig, Adam (Lauren), Chad, Drew (Dalay), Paul, Katelyn, Bobby, Sweet Caroline, Catherine (Chris). Paulie and Ricky. Three great grandchildren: Leo, Connor and Daphne.

Family and friends will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton), for a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Marian Babjak as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019
