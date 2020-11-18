Ellen "Nell" Falcone
"Together Again"
Ellen "Nell" Gwin Falcone passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at The Landing of Canton. Born in Alliance, Ohio, on April 30, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Leona (Welsh) and George Gwin Sr. A 1946 graduate of Alliance High School, Nell worked in payroll and accounting at McCaskey Register. After her marriage to Joe, they moved to North Canton. A devout and active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Alliance, Nell, along with her husband, sister, and brother enjoyed vacationing at the Outer Banks for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 45 years, Joseph J. Falcone, who died February 14, 2017; brothers: John, Joseph and George; sisters, Betty Diebel and her twin, Margaret Ann "Nan" Gwin; nephews, Tommy Diebel and George Gwin, Jr.; and cousin, Anna Mae "Babe" Welsh. She is survived by nieces: Mary Kay (Howard) Snyder, Susan Vancavage, Kathy (Tom) White and Mary Jo (Ted) Wiese; nephews: Judge Scott (Monica) Gwin, Judge James (Bonnie) Gwin, and Keith (Terri) Diebel; numerous nieces and nephews on the Falcone side; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 20th., St Joseph's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Nell's honor to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at: www.ctfuneral.com
