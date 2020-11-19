1/
ELLEN "NELL" FALCONE

Ellen "Nell"

Falcone

A Mass of Christian

burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 20th., St Joseph's Catholic Church. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nell's honor to St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at:

www.ctfuneral.com

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,

330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral & Crematory Service
75 S Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
(330) 823-1050
