Ellen L. Carpenter
1926 - 2020
Ellen L. Carpenter

93, of Canton, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born in New York on June 27, 1926 and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She enjoyed making clothing for dolls and will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband William Carpenter on May 25, 1985 and six siblings. She leaves her children, David and Cecil Moye, Harry, Timothy and Brian Carpenter, Joyce Heppe and Debra Strobel; several grandchildren and great grandchildren and special great granddaughter Latosha Mincy.

Private graveside services will be held at Melscheimer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
