Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN BAILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN M. BAILEY


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLEN M. BAILEY Obituary
Ellen M. Bailey

Age 86, of East Sparta passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center following an extended illness. Born June 19, 1933 in East Sparta, Ohio, to the late John and Minnie (James) Hockensmith. She was a life resident of the East Sparta/Canton South areas and was formerly employed by the Timken Company. She was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ellen was also a member of various Bunco and card clubs. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bailey in 2002; a son, Kenneth Bailey; a sister, Relda Clark; three brothers, Ralph, Mervin and Ray Hockensmith.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Glenn Stewart; four grandchildren: Katie and Kallie Stewart, Kenneth and Kevin (Nikki) Hanley; five great grandchildren: Kastyn, Kolton, Brielle, Karson and Keegan.

Funeral services will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with Ed Barns officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from

5 – 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the

Aultman Hospice Program.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now