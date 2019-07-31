|
|
Ellen M. Bailey
Age 86, of East Sparta passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center following an extended illness. Born June 19, 1933 in East Sparta, Ohio, to the late John and Minnie (James) Hockensmith. She was a life resident of the East Sparta/Canton South areas and was formerly employed by the Timken Company. She was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Ellen was also a member of various Bunco and card clubs. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bailey in 2002; a son, Kenneth Bailey; a sister, Relda Clark; three brothers, Ralph, Mervin and Ray Hockensmith.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Glenn Stewart; four grandchildren: Katie and Kallie Stewart, Kenneth and Kevin (Nikki) Hanley; five great grandchildren: Kastyn, Kolton, Brielle, Karson and Keegan.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. with Ed Barns officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from
5 – 7 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the
Aultman Hospice Program.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on July 31, 2019