Ellen M. Doane
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen M. Doane "Together Again"

Age 76, of Paris, Ohio died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center. Born Nov. 3, 1943 in Waco, Ohio to the late Urcle and Helen (Farber) Hayes. She was a Paris resident since 1968. Ellen was a member of Paris Israel Church and Paris Woman's Club.

Preceded in death by her husband, James Doane in 1999 and a brother, Charles Hayes. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, James Doane Jr, Kevin and Jenny Doane, Ryan and Heather Doane; eight grandchildren.

All services will be private with interment in Liberty Cemetery.

Sanders Funeral Home

330-488-0222

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved