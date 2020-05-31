Ellen M. Doane "Together Again"Age 76, of Paris, Ohio died Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center. Born Nov. 3, 1943 in Waco, Ohio to the late Urcle and Helen (Farber) Hayes. She was a Paris resident since 1968. Ellen was a member of Paris Israel Church and Paris Woman's Club.Preceded in death by her husband, James Doane in 1999 and a brother, Charles Hayes. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, James Doane Jr, Kevin and Jenny Doane, Ryan and Heather Doane; eight grandchildren.All services will be private with interment in Liberty Cemetery.Sanders Funeral Home330-488-0222