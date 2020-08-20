Ellen Mae Lingafelter (Cole)
1932-2020
Ellen Mae Lingafelter left this world peacefully, August 18, 2020 in the care of Brewster Parke assisted living, under the care of Mercy Hospice. Ellen was born June 7, 1932 in Toledo, Ohio.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, John Lingafelter; daughter Suzanne Holby; parents, Val and Mable Cole; brother, Ivan Cole; sister, Betty Abbey and sister-in-law, Darlene Cole. Survived by son, David (Charlene) Harbert; daughters, Judy Bradrick, Beth Adam; sister, Margaret Langdon of Toledo; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Ellen worked for Sanese Services as office manager, and retired from the Community Services of Stark County. Moved to Port Orange, Florida in 1994 where she loved her gardens. She returned to Ohio in 2009 and spent 11 years in the care of Brewster Parke.
Per Ellen's request there will be no memorial service. She will be cremated and Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
