Ellen Marie Kernpassed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020 at Country Lawn Center in Navarre from complication of Alzheimer's.A beautiful woman inside and out, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy J. Kern and her sister, Diane Werden. She is survived by husband of 61 years, John B. (Jack) Kern of Jackson Twp; daughters, Beckie Kern of Indianapolis, Barbara (Steve) Gray of Massillon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her family and friends.Masks are required as well as social distancing. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Memorial service will follow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page. www.facebook.com/heitgerfuneralhome . In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association , 225 N. Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Lawn and Hospice for the kindness and special care they provided to Ellen over the years. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148