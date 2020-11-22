1/1
Ellen Marie Kern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Marie Kern

passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020 at Country Lawn Center in Navarre from complication of Alzheimer's.

A beautiful woman inside and out, she was preceded in death by her son, Timothy J. Kern and her sister, Diane Werden. She is survived by husband of 61 years, John B. (Jack) Kern of Jackson Twp; daughters, Beckie Kern of Indianapolis, Barbara (Steve) Gray of Massillon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her family and friends.

Masks are required as well as social distancing. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Memorial service will follow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page. www.facebook.com/heitgerfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Lawn and Hospice for the kindness and special care they provided to Ellen over the years. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-830-0148

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Calling hours
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Avenue Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Service Jackson Chapel Jackson Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved