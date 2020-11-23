Ellen Marie Kern
Masks are required as well as social distancing. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon. Memorial service will follow beginning at 6:30 p.m. The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page. www.facebook.com/heitgerfuneralhome
. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601. The family would like to thank the staff at Country Lawn and Hospice for the kindness and special care they provided to Ellen over the years. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
.
