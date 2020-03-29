|
Ellen Taylor Gill
age 68 of Canton, OH, completed her life journey on Friday, March 27, 2020 while in hospice care at Altercare of Alliance. She was born on October 4, 1951 in Montclair, NJ, to the late Paul and Margarett Gill. Ellen was a graduate of McPherson College and Corpus Christi State University.
In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in death by her sister, Susan. She is survived by her sister, Paula (John) Gill Lane of Minerva; her nephew, Christopher Lane of Orlando, FL; niece, Stephanie (Fernando) Lane Pavon; grand-nephew, Mateo of Los Angles, CA; and special friend, Rose Glass.
Following cremation, she will be buried next to the graves of her parents and sister in Rockport, TX. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020