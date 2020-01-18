|
Elmer Haddix
89, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born May 10, 1930, to Ralph and Amy Haddix in Elkins, WV; They both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Isabelle "Jean" Gum on August 2, 1947, she preceded him in death on January 4, 2017.
He is survived by three sons: Elmer Allen Jr. (Jan) Haddix of Chesterfield, VA, Roger Lee Haddix of San Diego, CA, and Steven Ray (Rhonda) Haddix of Delphos,OH; four brothers: Ray, Arden, Glen, and Bruce Haddix; one sister, Iris Cutright; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Terrill, Carl, and Verle Haddix. He was a member of the First Church of Nazarene in Canton, OH, where he was very active and served on the church board. He was a truck driver for 43 years and worked for Campbell Oil in Massillon, OH, retiring after 26 years. After retirement he worked at D & B Wholesale in Canton, OH. Elmer was a tremendous father, was very ornery, and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by many at Roselawn Nursing Home.
Funeral services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Canton First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709 at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Steven Haddix and Rev. Dan Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 18, 2020