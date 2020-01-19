|
Elmer Haddix
Funeral services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Canton First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709 at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Steven Haddix and Rev. Dan Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held (TODAY) Sunday, January 19th., from 3-6 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020