Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
522 30th St. N.W.
Canton, OH
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
522 30th St. N.W.
Canton, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Canton First Church of the Nazarene
522 30th St. N.W.
Canton, OH
ELMER HADDIX


1930 - 2020
ELMER HADDIX Obituary
Elmer Haddix

Funeral services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Canton First Church of the Nazarene, 522 30th St. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44709 at 1:00 p.m., Rev. Steven Haddix and Rev. Dan Hanson will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held (TODAY) Sunday, January 19th., from 3-6 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to the family. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
