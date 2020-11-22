1/1
Elmer R. Volkert
Elmer R. Volkert

Age 95, passed away on November 20, 2020 of COVID 19. He was born on May 23, 1925 to Elmer and Myrtle Volkert. He lived his whole life at his beloved Meyers Lake up until last year. He married his sweetheart Laura Bell and they spent 50 years together. They had four children. He was an avid hunter and fisherman until he was 93. He was a Lather by trade.

He was preceded in death by his wife; two grandsons; and son-in-law, Larry. He leaves his four children, Penny McKnight, Linda (Byron) Dillon, Elmer (Sandy) Volkert, and Donna (Scott) Rinkes; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; his brother, Harold; and his best friend and fishing buddy nephew, Bob Beck.

In light of the current health crisis there will be no services at this time. A private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Ruth and Hanover House for taking care of Elmer. "We love you dad and are so sorry that we could not be with you during these tough times." For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
