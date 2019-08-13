Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel
Eloise Dalton


1938 - 2019
Eloise Dalton Obituary
Eloise Dalton

Together Again

Age 80, of Canton, passed away August 10, 2019. She was born August 14, 1938 in Philippi, W.Va., daughter to the late John and Mildred (Miner) Newman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Dalton; son, James Dalton; granddaughter, Melissa; grandson, James; great-grand daughter, Lia; and siblings, Rosabelle, Emma Jean, Ernestine, Wanda and Stevie. Survivors include her daughters, Anita (Johnnie) Tucker, Carolyn (Rodney) Blankenship, Sandra Fronsman, Audra (Ron) Guy; two sons, Daniel Dalton and Dale Dalton; step-daughters, Connie Frazier and Theresa Dalton; three sisters, Leona Mayle, Barbara Dalton and Josephine Summerfield. There are several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews and other surviving family.

Funeral will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Calling hours Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. On-line condolences may be shared at

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019
