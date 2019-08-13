|
|
Eloise Dalton
Together Again
Age 80, of Canton, passed away August 10, 2019. She was born August 14, 1938 in Philippi, W.Va., daughter to the late John and Mildred (Miner) Newman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Dalton; son, James Dalton; granddaughter, Melissa; grandson, James; great-grand daughter, Lia; and siblings, Rosabelle, Emma Jean, Ernestine, Wanda and Stevie. Survivors include her daughters, Anita (Johnnie) Tucker, Carolyn (Rodney) Blankenship, Sandra Fronsman, Audra (Ron) Guy; two sons, Daniel Dalton and Dale Dalton; step-daughters, Connie Frazier and Theresa Dalton; three sisters, Leona Mayle, Barbara Dalton and Josephine Summerfield. There are several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews and other surviving family.
Funeral will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Calling hours Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. On-line condolences may be shared at
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2019