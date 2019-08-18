|
Elsie M. DiPietro
Age 87, of East Canton, passed away Tuesday August 6, 2019 in her home. She was born December 31, 1931 in Canton to the late James and Margaret (Chatley) Higham. Elsie was a 1949 graduate of Timken High School.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. DiPietro in 2010 and by three brothers. Elsie is survived by two sons, Garry DiPietro and Daniel (Jacki) DiPietro; three daughters, Debra DiPietro (Curt Vaught), Dianna (Tom) Orlando and Carol DiPietro; six grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Elsie's wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jacki DiPietro, Kati Varian and Crossroads Hospice for their wonderful care. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2019