Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
Elsie M. Hinderer


1927 - 2019
Elsie M. Hinderer Obituary
Elsie M. Hinderer

age 92, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Born in Hartville, Ohio to the late Russell and Elizabeth (Wiggins) Winnett. A graduate of Lake High School, Class of '45. Elsie was a homemaker and wonderful mother. She also worked at the Fulton House for many years.

Also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Roy Hinderer; three brothers and two sisters. Survived by her son, Dale (Sandy) Hinderer and daughter, Darla (Fiancé- Ed Steiner) Hinderer; many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends and neighbors.

Services will be Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Schneeberger Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. She will be laid to rest with her husband in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call one hour before services from 10-11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Grace Brethren Church, 2911 William St. N.E., Middlebranch, Ohio 44652. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Dec. 29, 2019
