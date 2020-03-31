Home

Elsie Mae (Orr) Bennard


1938 - 2020
Elsie Mae (Orr) Bennard Obituary
Elsie Mae Bennard (Orr)

81 of Massillon, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 28, 2020. She was born in Shirley, WV to Lester Franklin 'Bud' and Frances Pauline 'Muz' Orr (Curtis). A proud 1957 graduate of Jackson H.S., Elsie married the late Myron Keith Bennard on May 28,1960 in Canal Fulton, Ohio giving birth to three children; Angel Renee Morris (Kenny), Brian Keith Bennard and Lu Ann Duff (Bill).

She is survived by six grandchildren: Kyle J., Cameron W., and Connor B. Mohr and Shiree D., Bradley A., and Bryan A. Bennard. Great grandchildren Paightyn D. and Bradley Ann.

Elsie always had fun, even while working: Youngs Grocer, hanging wallpaper for B&E Wallpaper with sister Beverly ("You pick it, we stick it"), Electra Cord Inc., and Heinz Co. where she finally retired at the age of 65.

Elsie loved her Class of 57', meeting with them frequently every year. She is a member of Anchor Baptist Church and a long-time member of the Massillon Rec Center where she enjoyed walking the lazy river with the "water girls".

We will wait for better times and beautiful weather to celebrate the life of our Mom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to missions at Anchor Baptist Church, 2700 Richville Dr. SE, Massillon, OH 44646. Special thanks to the staff and clientele at SarahCare of Belden for giving our Mom purpose, friendship, love and understanding.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Mar. 31, 2020
