Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
ELSIE MAE STOKES


ELSIE MAE STOKES Obituary
Elsie Mae Stokes

Age 96, of Canton died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in St Luke's Lutheran Home for the Aging. Born August 2, 1922 in Kaylor, PA to the late Charles and Elwilda (Steele) Groves. She was a resident of Kaylor, PA for 20 years and a Canton resident for the past 76 years. Elsie was formerly employed by Stoll's IGA,

Finney's Drugs and Davies Pharmacy. She was a member of the North Industry Christian Church where she was involved with the choir.

Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Stokes in 1964; a son, Terry Stokes; three brothers, Charles, George and Gerald "Jake" Groves; three sisters, Lillian Kradel, Gretta Hayes and Melda Cooper. She is survived by four children and spouses, Thomas Jr and Barbara Stokes, Alice Jane "AJ" Nelson, Todd and Mary Stokes, Anita Jean Stokes; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and one expectant great grandchild.

Funeral services will be Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Ed Barns officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5 – 8 pm.

Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019
