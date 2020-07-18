1/1
ELVA A. PLANTZ
1929 - 2020
Elva A. Plantz

age 91, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning July 17, 2020. She was born April 4, 1929 in Bloomingdale, OH to the late Price Thomas and Ella (Poe) Rayl, one of eleven children. She was a member of the Chapel in Green, a devout Christian and a member of the Ladies Wednesday Prayer Group. Her grandchildren were most dear as she lived beside her Ohio family and spent winters with her west coast family.

Preceded in death by husband George M. on July 25, 1989; and 7 siblings. She is survived by sons Charles (Theresa) Plantz, James (Pamela) Plantz; grandchildren Julie (Jason) Lauper, Jennifer (Keith) Bucklew, Jacqueline (Jason) Huckabone, Jayme (Jason) Wolf, and Amy (Don) Webster; great-grandchildren Isaac Lauper, Nathan, Elizabeth and Zachary Bucklew, Melissa and Jason Wolf, Casey Plantz-Parker; great-great granddaughter Daisy Rose Plantz-Parker; sisters Hannah Rayl, Joyce Adams, Ruth Hanlin; brother Paul (Mary Lou) Rayl; and other relatives and friends including her niece Diane McCarthy who help with her care.

Calling hours are Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are Thursday 10 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. Final resting place is Bloomingdale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mercy Hospice.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Jul. 18, 2020.
