Elvira L. Tompulis
1933 - 2020
Elvira L. Tompulis

age 87, of Minerva, died Sat., June 20, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born Feb. 28, 1933 in Northville, S.D. to Edward and Louise (Meyer) Heidenreich. She was a clerk for the Navy Yard in Washington D.C. and a clerk for the E. W. Bliss Company in Canton and owned the Tanning Place in Minerva for several years. She is a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva, the Red Hat Society in Minerva and past president and lifetime member of the Minerva VFW Aux. #4120. She graduated from Northville High School in South Dakota.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Charles Senter and John G. Tompulis; son, Jon Tompulis; two sisters, Anita Hartmann, Arlene Leppke and a brother, Edward Heidenreich. She is survived by a daughter, Georgette "Gigi" (Mark) Poling of Minerva; two sons, Gregory Tompulis of Canton, Andreas Tompulis of Minerva; daughter-in-law, Sabrina Tompulis of Minerva; three brothers, Marvin Heidenreich of Northville, S.D., Virgil (Arleen) Heidenreich of Northville, S.D., Loren Heidenreich of Aberdeen, S.D; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Sean, Cody, Breana and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park in Beloit. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 11 a.m. to noon. The family would like to thank the staff of Aultman Compassionate Care for all of their wonderful care. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Minerva. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
JUN
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
June 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sue Campbell
Friend
June 22, 2020
Laurie Halvorson
June 22, 2020
So incredibly sorry for your loss! She was an incredible woman. (((Hugs))) to your whole family Gigi
Cindi Benner
June 22, 2020
You are in our thoughts and prayers now and in the days ahead. Lenny and Cindy phillips.
