Elwood U. Schmucker
age 91, of Louisville, OH passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He was born July 11, 1928 in Louisville, OH to the late Daniel and Ella (Schloneger) Schmucker. He was a graduate of Louisville High School. Elwood was the retired owner of Schmucker Brothers Farm. He was a member of the Israel's Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Stark County Farm Bureau. His hobby was to work, work, work!
Elwood was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean (Speakman) in 2004 and two brothers, Herbert and Dwight Schmucker. He is survived by three sons; Kevin (Debbie), Larry and Bruce Schmucker, his sister, Letha Shisler, sister-in-law, Freda Speakman, five grandchildren; Danny (Laura) Schmucker, Kellie (Mike) Skolosh, Wendy, Corey and Kristy Schmucker, two great-grandchildren; Hunter Skolosh, Amelia Schmucker and a thrid on the way in March. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Israel's Lutheran Church, Beech Mennonite Church and Oakhill Manor for their Loving care of Elwood and a special thank you to Jama Conrad, Sheila Campbell, Freda Speakman, Cherie Egert and Cindy Wasik.
Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Vicar Aaron Speakman officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Thursday evening and 10-11am Friday morning at the funeral home. Elwood will be laid to rest, beside his wife, in the Beech Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Israel's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Beech Mennonite Church. Online condolences may be made at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019