Elwood U. Schmucker
Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Vicar Aaron Speakman officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Thursday evening and 10-11am Friday morning at the funeral home. Elwood will be laid to rest, beside his wife, in the Beech Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Israel's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Beech Mennonite Church. Online condolences may be made at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019