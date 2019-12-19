Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
Elwood U. Schmucker Obituary
Elwood U. Schmucker

Funeral services will be 11 am Friday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Vicar Aaron Speakman officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Thursday evening and 10-11am Friday morning at the funeral home. Elwood will be laid to rest, beside his wife, in the Beech Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Israel's Evangelical Lutheran Church or Beech Mennonite Church. Online condolences may be made at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Dec. 19, 2019
