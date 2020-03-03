|
Emanuel "EJ" Janikis
Passed away on March 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. EJ was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 22, 1952 to John and Athena (Fotiades) Janikis. He graduated from Washington High School in 1971. He was a football player for the Massillon Tigers and his senior year they won the state championship. EJ went on to Mount Union College where he graduated in 1975. He followed that with later going back to school at the University of Akron where he earned his Master's in Taxation.
In 1979, he met the love of his life, Leslie and they married in 1980. They lived in Hudson where they raised their three children. EJ was a strong man who loved with his whole heart. He was a man of strong faith which was evident in the way he lived life. EJ was kind, considerate, honorable, humble and a gentle soul. He was quick to analyze, but always careful to express the truth. He was a wonderful father who loved his kids and whose kids loved him dearly. One of the things EJ and Leslie enjoyed most was traveling with friends and family, most recently visiting Germany, Budapest and Austria. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity (ATO), the AICPA, AHEPA, and a Board member of his church, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. EJ always loved trains, ever since he was a boy, collecting trains and attending shows all over the area with friends who enjoyed it as much as he did. In 2019, he became a volunteer with the Cuyahoga Valley Railroad and worked as a train man for the Polar Express!
EJ was preceded in death by his parents, John and Athena Janikis and his in-laws, Sam and Anita Costanzo. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Leslie, son, J. Adam (Ashley); daughters, Emily (Jassim) Vailoces and Samantha (Derek) Bass; granddaughter, Stella Mae Vailoces; brother, Tom (Julie); and brother-in law, Gary (Leah) Costanzo; nieces; nephews and friends too many to name. The family would like to thank all the family members and dear friends who rallied around them in the seven short weeks EJ was ill. The love and support that was felt will never be forgotten. A very SPECIAL shout out to his ATO brothers who were with him every step of the way.
Funeral Service will be Friday, 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. Visitation will be Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) and Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church. EJ's final resting place will be Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations made to The Emanuel John Janikis Scholarship. Please make checks payable to The Emanuel John Janikis Scholarship, and send to 4466 Darrow Rd. Ste 8 C/O Leslie Janikis 44224. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view EJ's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020