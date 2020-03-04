|
|
|
Emanuel "EJ"
Janikis
Funeral Service will be Friday, 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. Visitation will be Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) and Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church. EJ's final resting place will be Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations made to The Emanuel John Janikis Scholarship. Please make checks payable to The Emanuel John Janikis Scholarship, and send to 4466 Darrow Rd. Ste 8 C/O Leslie Janikis 44224. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view EJ's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020