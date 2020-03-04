Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
129 S. Union St
Akron, OH
View Map

Emanuel "EJ" Janikis

Send Flowers
Emanuel "EJ" Janikis Obituary
Emanuel "EJ"

Janikis

Funeral Service will be Friday, 11:00 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 129 S. Union St., Akron, OH 44304. Visitation will be Thursday, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.) and Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at the church. EJ's final resting place will be Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request donations made to The Emanuel John Janikis Scholarship. Please make checks payable to The Emanuel John Janikis Scholarship, and send to 4466 Darrow Rd. Ste 8 C/O Leslie Janikis 44224. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view EJ's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emanuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -