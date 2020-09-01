1/1
Emanuel Yoder
1926 - 2020
Emanuel Yoder

Age 94, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday August 30, 2020. He was born on June 15, 1926 in Sugarcreek, Ohio to the late Nelson and Mary Ann (Schlabach) Yoder and married Pauline Lois Hostetler on May 14, 1950. He retired from St. Regis Paper Company and enjoyed wintering in Florida with Pauline enjoying fishing and shuffleboard. Emanuel was a long-time member of Evermore Community Church.

He is survived by his children, Wanda (Don) Cullen, Lowell (Jane) Yoder, LaMar (LuAnn) Yoder; grandchildren, Michael (Jessica) Cullen, Mark (Ashlie) Cullen, Laura (Brian Henningsen) Cullen, Paula (Aaron) Hagan, Doug (Danya) Yoder, Annie Yoder, Amy (Matt) Sprout; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Jonas (Sarah) Yoder, Owen Yoder; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline; sisters, Edna (Floyd) Miller, Emma Yoder; brother, Lloyd (Emma) Yoder; sister-in-law, Judy Yoder.

A memorial service will be Friday 11:00 a.m. at Evermore Community Church with Pastors Ross Miller and Butch Nisly officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the building fund at the church.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Evermore Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
