Emery J. Shaffer Jr.
1926 - 2020
Emery J. Shaffer, Jr.

94, of Galion passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion. He was born March 9, 1926 in Galion and was the son of Emery J. Sr. and Tillie E. (Crawford) Shaffer.

Emery is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart of 75 years, Marjorie Ann (Staub) Shaffer, whom he married on August 19, 1945.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ or Alzheimer's Association in care of the funeral home. Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Emery Shaffer

Snyder, 419-468-1424

Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, Richardson Davis Chapel
218 S. Market Street
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-1424
