Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EMIL OPREAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMIL OPREAN


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EMIL OPREAN Obituary
Emil Oprean

96, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Canton, Ohio on March 7, 1923, a son of the late Theodore and Mary (Cindea) Oprean; also preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth (Nemes) Oprean; four sisters and three brothers. He served in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant in World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. A member of VFW Post 3747; he was a photo developer at Waltz Camera of Canton for 30 years before retiring.

Emil is survived by two daughters, Diane Oprean, of the home, Nancy (Ray) Perrenoud, of Canton; and one grandson, Philip Kress, of Canton.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, January 20th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton, with Very Rev. Fr. Ovidiu Marginean officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to services also in the funeral home. You may add your condolences on our website:

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EMIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -