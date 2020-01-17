|
Emil Oprean
96, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in Canton, Ohio on March 7, 1923, a son of the late Theodore and Mary (Cindea) Oprean; also preceded in death by wife, Elizabeth (Nemes) Oprean; four sisters and three brothers. He served in the U.S. Army as a Master Sergeant in World War II in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. A member of VFW Post 3747; he was a photo developer at Waltz Camera of Canton for 30 years before retiring.
Emil is survived by two daughters, Diane Oprean, of the home, Nancy (Ray) Perrenoud, of Canton; and one grandson, Philip Kress, of Canton.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Monday, January 20th., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home in Canton, with Very Rev. Fr. Ovidiu Marginean officiating. Friends and family may call one hour prior to services also in the funeral home.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 17, 2020