Emilie Mildred Korosi
May 9, 1933-July 19, 2020
It is with sad relief that the family announces the passing of Emilie Korosi, age 87. Emilie was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Canada to immigrant parents, Antonia Markevich and Stephen Yovetich. She was preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie (Stella) Howe and Daughter-In-Law, Christine Graham. Her husband, Alex, whom she spent 66 remarkable years with, was by her side. Emilie and Alex met in Fort Erie, Ontario and were married at St. Paul's Anglican Church on June 5, 1954. Emilie became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States on November 10, 1960.
In addition to her husband Alex, Emilie is survived by her children: Mark Korosi, Matthew Korosi (Clare Flanagan) Morgantown, West Virginia and Victoria Korosi (Jacqueline Pozza) San Francisco, California; grandchildren: Kaitlin Crocker (Kenne), Alexandra Benham (Kyle), Mark Korosi (Kysa Ludviksen) and Anna Korosi; great granddaughter, Elle Margaret Crocker; and brother, Dr. William Yovetich, London, Ontario; along with numerous cherished friendships as a result of many devoted years at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church and within the community of North Canton. Emilie was a Legal Secretary for Lesh, Casner and Miller from the years 1975-1986, but will always be remembered for introducing North Canton to the joys of alpine skiing. Thanks to the support of the Y.M.C.A. Emilie launched a youth ski program in 1973, working with Boston Mills Ski Area where she was also an Instructor. It gained in popularity quickly and morphed into an additional program for adults as well as trips chartered throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Emilie's grace and elegance on the ski slopes became the metaphor that defined her life. A lover of the arts, Chef/Hostess of countless dinner parties and a ferocious dancer Emilie's 80th Birthday Bash remains one of the brightest memories, a true celebration of a life well-lived. She was so loved and will be missed by all.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 515 - 48th. St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
