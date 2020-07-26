1/1
EMILIE MILDRED KOROSI
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EMILIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emilie Mildred Korosi

May 9, 1933-July 19, 2020

It is with sad relief that the family announces the passing of Emilie Korosi, age 87. Emilie was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Canada to immigrant parents, Antonia Markevich and Stephen Yovetich. She was preceded in death by her sister, Stephanie (Stella) Howe and Daughter-In-Law, Christine Graham. Her husband, Alex, whom she spent 66 remarkable years with, was by her side. Emilie and Alex met in Fort Erie, Ontario and were married at St. Paul's Anglican Church on June 5, 1954. Emilie became a Naturalized Citizen of the United States on November 10, 1960.

In addition to her husband Alex, Emilie is survived by her children: Mark Korosi, Matthew Korosi (Clare Flanagan) Morgantown, West Virginia and Victoria Korosi (Jacqueline Pozza) San Francisco, California; grandchildren: Kaitlin Crocker (Kenne), Alexandra Benham (Kyle), Mark Korosi (Kysa Ludviksen) and Anna Korosi; great granddaughter, Elle Margaret Crocker; and brother, Dr. William Yovetich, London, Ontario; along with numerous cherished friendships as a result of many devoted years at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church and within the community of North Canton. Emilie was a Legal Secretary for Lesh, Casner and Miller from the years 1975-1986, but will always be remembered for introducing North Canton to the joys of alpine skiing. Thanks to the support of the Y.M.C.A. Emilie launched a youth ski program in 1973, working with Boston Mills Ski Area where she was also an Instructor. It gained in popularity quickly and morphed into an additional program for adults as well as trips chartered throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. Emilie's grace and elegance on the ski slopes became the metaphor that defined her life. A lover of the arts, Chef/Hostess of countless dinner parties and a ferocious dancer Emilie's 80th Birthday Bash remains one of the brightest memories, a true celebration of a life well-lived. She was so loved and will be missed by all.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to: St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 515 - 48th. St. N.W., Canton, OH 44709. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold/Canton

330-456-7291

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Tom and I extend our deepest sympathy to all of the family and friends of Emilie, who was a most beautiful and effervescent woman. She radiated energy and it was such a pleasure to spend time with her and Al. We treasure our friendship and memories with the Korosi family over the years. Our hearts and prayers are with you.
Rochelle and Tom Haas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved