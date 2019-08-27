|
|
Emily Mary (Siebert) Begalke
January 29, 1921 - August 23, 2019
Emily Mary Begalke went Home to be with the Lord on August 23, 2019, at the age of 98, at St. Luke Lutheran Home in North Canton, Ohio. She was born on January 29, 1921, in Cleveland, Ohio. She spent her childhood in a Cleveland orphanage and various foster homes. At the age of 16 she graduated first in her class at Jane Addams High School in Cleveland. On June 10, 1939, at the age of 18, she married her beloved husband of 60 years, Albert Begalke. She and Albert had two children, Kenneth and Elaine. In 1950, the family moved to Euclid, Ohio. Emily was employed by the Euclid City Schools for about 20 years. She worked first as a crossing guard and later was moved up to a teacher's aide. She was a long time Sunday School teacher at Shore Haven Lutheran Church in Euclid. In the mid 1950's, she founded, supervised, and grew Shore Haven off-site Sunday School classes in her community. After retiring and moving to Canton in 1980, Emily was a dedicated volunteer throughout the community. A few of her activities were at the North Canton YMCA, the Hoover Historical Center, and her home church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in North Canton. Emily and Albert enjoyed traveling and cruising during their retirement years. They visited places such as Spain, Africa, Jamaica, Mexico and many states including Hawaii. Emily was an avid reader and was a frequent visitor to the North Canton Library. She had a beautiful singing voice that was even noted during her later years at St. Luke Lutheran Home. She enjoyed working in her garden, especially tending her prize roses. She enjoyed sewing and baking especially at Christmas with a wide variety of cookies from various countries. She was a devoted Cleveland Indians fan. Spending time with her family was always important to her and her love spanned four generations. She will be remembered for her strong faith in God which helped her get through her difficult younger years. She always had a positive attitude to whatever came her way and showed kindness to everyone she encountered. All who knew her noticed what a strong woman she was, and also that she had the heart of a servant. She was always grateful for even the smallest things in life.
Emily is survived by her daughter, Elaine Begalke-Rigsby and son-in-law, Jim Rigsby of Jackson Township; granddaughter, Kristen (Keith) Richeson and great-granddaughter, Kaylee of Cary, North Carolina; granddaughter, Lisa (Mike) Abersold; and great-granddaughter, Katie and great-grandson, Matthew of Sicklerville, New Jersey; granddaughter, Anne (Ron) DonLevy and great-granddaughter, Marina and great-grandson, Skylar of Houston, Texas; nieces and nephews; and her Cincinnati family, Tracey, Katie and Evan Carson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Begalke (1999) and her son, Kenneth (2016); as well as four sisters and a brother.
Visitation will be held at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. N.W., from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30th. Funeral services will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave. N., North Canton, Ohio 44721. Rev. Richard "Kip" Smith will be officiating at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, at the address listed above.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 27, 2019