Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
7707 Market Ave. N.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
7707 Market Ave. N.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EMILY BEGALKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMILY MARY (SIEBERT) BEGALKE


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EMILY MARY (SIEBERT) BEGALKE Obituary
Emily Mary (Siebert) Begalke

Visitation will be held at Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. N.W., from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on

Friday, August 30th.

Funeral services will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave. N., North Canton, Ohio 44721. Rev. Richard "Kip" Smith will be officiating at 11:00 a.m. on

Saturday, August 31st., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, at the address listed above.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EMILY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now