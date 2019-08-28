|
Emily Mary (Siebert) Begalke
Visitation will be held at Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. N.W., from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on
Friday, August 30th.
Funeral services will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7707 Market Ave. N., North Canton, Ohio 44721. Rev. Richard "Kip" Smith will be officiating at 11:00 a.m. on
Saturday, August 31st., with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory can be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, at the address listed above.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 28, 2019