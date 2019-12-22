|
Emily S. Willen nee Steiner
Age 94, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019.
Loving wife of Milton "Mickey" Willen; devoted mother of Jon (Sandy) Willen, Gary (Toni) Willen and Jill (Mark Bohen) Willen; dear sister-in-law of Elaine Singer and Shirley Shorr and sister of the late, Jane Berg; beloved grandmother of Brian (Monica), Lindsey (Andy), Shaina (Robert), Allyson (Josh), Katie, Rachel, Mackenzie and great grandmother of Jackson, Will and Elise and many loving nieces and nephews.
Services Temple Israel 432 30th St. NW, Canton, OH 44709, Monday, December 23, 1 o'clock p.m. burial to follow at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Brandeis National Committee Library Fund or Jewish Family Services of Cincinnati would be appreciated.
Weil Kahn Funeral Home
513-469-9345
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019