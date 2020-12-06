1/1
Emma DePietro
1921 - 2020
Emma DePietro

99, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020, at Aultman Compassionate Care Center due to heart failure. She was born on April 2, 1921, in New York City to Charles and Theresa Vogel. She lived most of her life in Canton and was a graduate of McKinley High School Class of 1939. After completing beauty school, Emma enjoyed her career as a beautician with a beauty shop in her basement built by her husband Peter.

Preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Vogel and her husband, Peter T DePietro. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-lawk Peter and Carla DePietro and her grandsonk Michael DePietro. Emma will be remembered for her cheerful, fun-loving, and generous heart. She had a love for animals and adopted many rescue dogs over the years.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no funeral service. Her family would like to thank the caregivers at Heritage Villas, Aultman Palliative Care Unit, Aultman Compassionate Care Center, and Dr. Howard Metzger for the excellent care they provided her. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
