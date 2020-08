Or Copy this URL to Share

"Together Again"



Emma Dorothy McElroy



passed away August 20, 2020.



Service will be held on September 1, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Paul AME, 1800 Tuscarawas St. E., Canton, OH 44707. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens.



Friends may visit at the church from 10:00 AM until time of service. Condolences may be sent to: 506 Riley Circle S.E., Canton, OH 44707.



Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 330-535-1543



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store