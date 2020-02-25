|
|
Emma Hartman-Chick
age 100 of Canton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Emma was born in Sardis, Ohio on Aug. 18, 1919 to the late John and Florence Hartman. She resided in Canton for 80 years of her life, retiring from the Timken Company after 39 years of working as an inspector. Emma loved bowling, quilting and canning food.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Chick, and eight brothers and sisters. Emma is survived by sister, Evelyn Brooks of Woodsville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 12 noon at Sardis Cemetery, in Sardis, Ohio.
Rossi (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020