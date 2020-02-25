Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Sardis Cemetery
Sardis, OH
Emma Hartman-Chick


1919 - 2020
Emma Hartman-Chick Obituary
Emma Hartman-Chick

age 100 of Canton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Emma was born in Sardis, Ohio on Aug. 18, 1919 to the late John and Florence Hartman. She resided in Canton for 80 years of her life, retiring from the Timken Company after 39 years of working as an inspector. Emma loved bowling, quilting and canning food.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo Chick, and eight brothers and sisters. Emma is survived by sister, Evelyn Brooks of Woodsville, Ohio; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 12 noon at Sardis Cemetery, in Sardis, Ohio.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020
