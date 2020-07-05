Emma June Garmier
Age 100, went to be with the Lord on June 30, 2020 at St. Lukes Lutheran Community where she resided for 8 years. She was born in Catlettsburg, Ky. on June 2, 1920 to the late Roy and Garnett (Kits) Shannon. She married Walter W. Garmier and they celebrated 70 years of marriage before his passing on February 4, 2013. She was a member of Hartville Church of God, and served the Lord her whole life.
Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Jackie Garmier of Hartville; daughter and son-in-law, Marva and John Hensley of Texas; and son-in-law, Wayne Winland of Canada; nine grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; foster children including Donald (Connie) Damron. Preceded in death by daughter Judy Winland; and eight siblings.
Calling hours are July 9th, Thursday 11-12:30 at Marantha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Rd. Akron, OH 44312 and funeral services begin at 12:30. The service will be live streamed at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook for convenience of those not attending. Final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Global Strategy Church of God Ministries, https://www.chogglobal.org/
or Lydia's Home https://www.brokenchainsministry.org/lydias-home
Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364