Emma June Garmier
Calling hours are July 9th, Thursday 11-12:30 at Marantha Bible Church, 1424 Killian Rd. Akron, OH 44312 and funeral services begin at 12:30. The service will be live streamed at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook for convenience of those not attending. Final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Global Strategy Church of God Ministries, https://www.chogglobal.org/
or Lydia's Home https://www.brokenchainsministry.org/lydias-home
