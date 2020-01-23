|
Emma McKenzie
age 81, of Dublin, passed away January 20, 2020. Emma was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) in Canton Ohio, where she held various leadership positions. She and her husband, Stu, were very active in her United Methodist church community. Emma was a great woman who taught her family the values of honesty, hard work, and doing the right thing. She truly lived by the "golden rule". She is remembered by all as a smiling, kind, sweet lady. She could be found on weekends watching football (as she was an avid fan), just as often as being in the garden, at the sewing machine, or taking care of her beloved animals. She enjoyed everything it took to make a house a home. Preceded in death by her mother, Zita McGee and father, Clarence McGee; and her brother, Ralph.
Survived by husband, John "Stu" McKenzie; sister, Ruth; and children: Cindy, Lisa and Mitch (Carol) Harp. Emma loved being surrounded by her seven wonderful grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. Please visit: www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the McKenzie family.
Tidd Family Funeral Home with Crematory, 614-876-1722
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020