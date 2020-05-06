Emma A. Helmuthage 88, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Hartville on March 6, 1932 to the late Andrew and Nettie (Schlabach) Helmuth. She was a member of Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. Emma was a career housekeeper who was blessed to be a nanny for her nieces, great-nieces and nephews. She was very kind and generous and always made time to invite others over for Sunday Dinners. She loved organic gardening, journaling, and was devoted to God.She is survived by brother, Ervin Helmuth; and sister, Wilma Troyer; sisters-in-law, Elsie Helmuth and Miriam Helmuth-Brunk; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by sister, Barbara (Walter) Byler; brothers, Orva and Andrew Helmuth; brother-in-law, Wally Troyer; and sister-in-law, Mary Helmuth.A funeral will be live streamed on Thursday 11 AM at Arnold Funeral Home Facebook.Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364