Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Emma Steyer

Emma Steyer Obituary
Emma Steyer

Friday, February 14th, heavens gates were opened and Emma Steyer, age 102, of Massillon, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. On that Valentine's Day, she joined the love of her life, John Steyer, who preceded her in death 41 years ago on their wedding anniversary. In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother, she loved cooking, sewing, knitting and sharing those items with others. She was a member of the Massillon Baptist Temple, where she served in the clothing ministry and shut-in ministry in past years. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Born in Coshocton County, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sadie (Pretzeus) Stein. She is survived by her daughters, Norma (Robert) Jones, Ruthann (the late Gary) Bosley; her grandsons, John (Jessica) Bosley, Jami (Christina) Bosley, Bryon (Stephanie) Jones, Jonathan Jones and six great grandkids, Rylie, Maxx, Ahnalysia, Emma, Sadie, and Evan Luke Bosley. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; son-in-law, Gary Bosley; and two brothers, Earl and Arthur Stein.

A Celebration of Emma's life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Her pastor, Rev. Cecil Thayer will be Officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and from 10 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Massillon Baptist Temple: Mission Funds.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
