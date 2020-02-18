Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Emma Steyer Obituary
Emma Steyer

A Celebration of Emma's life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Her pastor, Rev. Cecil Thayer will be Officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and from 10 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Massillon Baptist Temple: Mission Funds.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020
