Emma Steyer
A Celebration of Emma's life will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Her pastor, Rev. Cecil Thayer will be Officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and from 10 – 11 a.m. on Tuesday before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Massillon Baptist Temple: Mission Funds.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020