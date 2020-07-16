Emmett D. Von Almenage 88, died Tuesday. He was a life resident of Canton/Louisville, was retired from Superior Brand Meats, member of Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church (Harrisburg) and a Korean War Army veteran.Preceded in death by his wife, Veronica Von Almen, sister, Clara Eichelberger and brothers, William, Roy and Richard Von Almen. Survived by his daughter, Dolores (Richard) Christ of Bolivar, three sons, John Von Almen of Louisville, David Von Almen of Berlin, Ohio and Robert Von Almen of Bolivar, six grandchildren, Scott (Tiffany) Von Almen, Nicholas Von Almen, Nicole (David) Keffer, Tiffany Von Almen, Katherine Christ and Kimberly Christ and three great-grandchildren, Matthew, Levi and Emma Von Almen. The family would like to thank the staffs of the Danbury of Massillon and Community Hospice for their care.Friends may call Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bolivar followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father Jeffrey Coning as celebrant. Please note the church is setup for social distancing and masks are suggested. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Community Hospice. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)