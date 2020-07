Emmett D.Von AlmenFriends may call Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bolivar followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father Jeffrey Coning as celebrant.Please note the church is setup for social distancing and masks are suggested. Burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Community Hospice. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)