|
|
Emogene Pinkerton 1939-2019
age 79, of Magnolia, passed away Wednesday July 17, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. She was born November 25, 1939 in Delbarton, WV to the late Wayne and Nancy (Gilman) Sheppard. Emogene formerly served as a private duty home health aide for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Pinkerton in 1986; four brothers and four sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Rita (Curt) Wood and Johanna (Bill) Mercer; two grandchildren, Emily and William Mercer; four sisters and one brother.
Funeral services will be Sunday July 21, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Sunday (2-3 p.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019