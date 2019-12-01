|
|
Emory L. Pinion
age 72, of Louisville, OH lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born January 3, 1947 in Salisbury, North Carolina to the late David and Helen Pinion.
He leaves behind his wonderful caregiver, Lewis Pinion and Loriann Miles, two daughters, Lisa Bentley and Theresa (Randy) Willey, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
As per his wishes, no services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019