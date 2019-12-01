Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Emory L. Pinion


1947 - 2019
Emory L. Pinion Obituary
Emory L. Pinion

age 72, of Louisville, OH lost his battle with cancer on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born January 3, 1947 in Salisbury, North Carolina to the late David and Helen Pinion.

He leaves behind his wonderful caregiver, Lewis Pinion and Loriann Miles, two daughters, Lisa Bentley and Theresa (Randy) Willey, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed.

As per his wishes, no services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home 330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
