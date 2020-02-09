|
Enid Grace Smith-Abbott
has gone on to her heavenly home where loved ones await her. She died peacefully on February 7th at The Bethany Nursing Home after an extended illness. She was 93 years old. On June 22, 1926, Enid was born at the home of the Smith family on their farm in Stark County. Along with her four brothers and three sisters, she was raised by Ira and Grace Smith. Enid is named after her mother who died when Enid was young. She often spoke of how the Schneider sisters helped the family along with the other relatives. The Smith farm on Schneider Road in Canton, Ohio became one of the most productive dairy farms in the area. Enid was proud of her heritage and of the accomplishments that were made by the family. Her three sisters and four brothers proceeded her in death. She shared often how close they were and how she missed them. In keeping with her father's tradition there were family reunions of the brothers, sisters and children each Christmas and July 4th Enid graduated from Middle Branch High School, after graduation she worked for the Canton Repository and followed that with 24 years in the Canton City Schools as an administrative assistant to the Athletic Department. In 1947 Enid married Herb Martindale. Her husband's career took them to Louisville, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, PA and Zanesville, OH where they lived in each until moving back to Canton. Her memories seem strongest about which pet dogs they had in each location. In 1966 Enid and Walter Abbott married at Zion Lutheran Church in Canton. They lived together for 33 years. Together they enjoyed going out with friends, bowling and taking trips to interesting places. Walt's children and the Smith's nieces and nephews were very important to her. Enid loved spending time with her family, sending cards, and making memories with all. Enid was known as the family historian.
Calling hours will be Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:30 – 11 AM at the Arnold Funeral Home in Canton. Funeral services will be at 11 AM with Celebrant Kevin O'Brien officiating. Final resting place is West Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2020