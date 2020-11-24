1/1
Eric A. Haines
Eric A. Haines

Age 49, died Suddenly on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020. A life resident of the Canton area he was a 1989 graduate of Canton South High School and worked previously at Miday Dental Laboratory.

He is survived by his daughter, Cailynn Rudish of Massillon; son, Gage Kimble of Canton; mother, Judith Haines of Canton; father, Scott Haines of Seoul S. Korea; brother, Shawn (Jessica) Haines of North Canton and aunt, Cristal (John) Piero of Uniontown.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Personal condolences are invited on line at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
